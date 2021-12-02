Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,525,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Cowen worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cowen by 90.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 59.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $958.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

