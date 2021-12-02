Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 315.5% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,391,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 1,056,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 192.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 397,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $5,353,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 99.3% during the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 427.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 220,501 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVFC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

