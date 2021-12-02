BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 576.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BancFirst by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $77.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

