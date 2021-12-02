Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1,042.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

