Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 425.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

DOMO opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.