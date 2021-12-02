Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,295 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV opened at $66.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.59 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.