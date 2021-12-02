Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,149 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

