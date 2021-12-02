State Street Corp Buys 54,673 Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.45% of QIWI worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QIWI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 289,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIWI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63. QIWI plc has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $535.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIWI plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.58%.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

