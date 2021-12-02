Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,567 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Surgalign worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

Shares of SRGA opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.