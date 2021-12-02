Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Up 88.4% in November

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FMO opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

