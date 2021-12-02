Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Sells $1,086,480.00 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glen Walter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

