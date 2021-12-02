Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Grows By 86.2%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDH opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24. Global Internet of People has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.98.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

