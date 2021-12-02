RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran Sells 5,833 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RNG stock opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

