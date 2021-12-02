$18.53 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

