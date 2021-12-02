FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $453.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FDS. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $389.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $462.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,604. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

