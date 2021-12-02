StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of STNE opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

