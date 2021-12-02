Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $206.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Casey’s have slid and lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company posting better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. While the top line grew year over year, the bottom line fell from the year-ago period. Management’s commentary that it expects second-quarter earnings to be lower than the prior year due to higher operating expenses and depreciation took the sheen out of the stock. Also, it guided mid-teen percentage rise in total operating expenses for fiscal 2022, driven primarily by adding roughly 200 units during the fiscal year as well as expenses related to restoring store operating hours and expected wage pressures. Nonetheless, Casey's self-distribution model, strength in Prepared Food business and digital capabilities should provide some cushion.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.86. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

