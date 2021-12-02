Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.36.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

