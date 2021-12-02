Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $220.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.43.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL opened at $176.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.