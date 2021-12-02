$53.37 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $53.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $210.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

