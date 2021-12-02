Craig Hallum Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $250.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.14.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $2,577,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.