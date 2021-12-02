Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 69,920 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,920 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

