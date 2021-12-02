Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,442 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 12.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.