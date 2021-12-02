Farhad Nanji Acquires 151,852 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $64.97 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.