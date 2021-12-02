Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 373,800 shares of company stock worth $1,251,766. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of BDSI opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

