Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 150,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $215.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

