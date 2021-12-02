California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,423 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HARP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 488,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 211,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 630,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 197,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HARP stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

