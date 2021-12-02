California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $3,399,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.