California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Radiant Logistics worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

