California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,638 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

CDZI opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. Equities analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

