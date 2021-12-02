Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,958 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOSS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

GOSS opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.