Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.

RGT opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

