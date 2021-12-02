Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stake Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Pure Cycle worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 14.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 110.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 24.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.77. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 120.61% and a return on equity of 21.34%.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.