VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

