Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $102,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.86. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

