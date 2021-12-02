Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

