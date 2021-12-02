Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,863 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Macerich were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,394,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Macerich by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 354,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 56,858 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after buying an additional 543,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

MAC stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

