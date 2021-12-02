Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.31 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $1,766,446 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

