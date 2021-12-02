Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.