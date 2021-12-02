CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTIC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.