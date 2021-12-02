Morgan Stanley Acquires 697,988 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 118,908.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

