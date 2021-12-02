Morgan Stanley Has $7.57 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.