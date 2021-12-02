Truist Securities Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $330.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.56.

NYSE:CRM opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.61. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

