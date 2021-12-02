Morgan Stanley Purchases 59,572 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Nano-X Imaging worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,904 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 264.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth $76,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $863.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

