Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ALDX opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $428.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

