Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $203.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.