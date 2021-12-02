MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,499,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $254,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,048. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGPI opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

