Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 86.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

