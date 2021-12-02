CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

