Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FENC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

